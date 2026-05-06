LRT proposed as key fix for tourist traffic, despite service disruption

Calls for Macau authorities to use the light rapid transit (LRT) system to manage peak tourist traffic emerged yesterday, but the LRT operator announced a train malfunction on one of its lines that caused minor service delays.

Legislator Nick Lei addressed the issue of surging tourist numbers during holidays and major events – which often overwhelm Macau’s border checkpoints and popular tourist routes – in a media interview, proposing short-term measures such as extending LRT operating hours, adding free shuttle services, and improving information dissemination.

In the long term, he believes it is necessary to accelerate LRT construction, particularly the completion of the East Line.

Lei pointed out that the current lack of LRT coverage is a core weakness in Macau’s public transportation system, with existing capacity struggling to handle sudden surges in passenger volume during major events and important holidays.

While acknowledging that congestion issues can only be fully addressed by future LRT expansion, he emphasized that once the system’s mass transit capacity is enhanced and full coverage is achieved – citing the East Line as an example – its completion will effectively connect high-density passenger areas such as the Border Gate in the peninsula, Taipa, and Coloane, significantly alleviating overall traffic pressure. He rejected the notion that simply increasing the number of buses would help, arguing that it would instead lead to an excessive concentration of buses in the same area, exacerbating road congestion.

Notably, the East Line of Macau’s LRT system – a key project for enhancing the city’s network – is approximately 60% complete. According to authorities, structural work on the cross-sea tunnel and six stations will be finished this year, followed by station finishing, electromechanical installation, and the train’s operating systems.

Progress remains on schedule, and the target of opening the East Line in 2029 is unchanged.

Just hours after a media report highlighted a legislator’s proposal for a “LRT as the main mode, with buses as a supplement” transport system, the Macao Light Rapid Transit Corporation, Limited announced around 10:30 a.m. yesterday that a train malfunction had occurred on the Hengqin Line between Hengqin Station and Lotus Station, causing minor service delays. Service gradually returned to normal around 11 a.m.

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