Giorgini takes office as Consul General of France in Hong Kong, Macau

The new Consul General representing the French Republic in Hong Kong and Macau, Alexandre Giorgini, took office yesterday, succeeding Eric Berti. “It is a privilege to assume the position of Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau. I look forward to exploring these fascinating cities and introducing myself to its citizens. France has a flourishing partnership with both special administrative regions and I am committed to further strengthening our relationship in all aspects including close official relations, trade, cultural diplomacy and scientific cooperation,” said Giorgini in a video released on social media.

“We French, love you Hong Kongers for many reasons: your unique position as a bridge between cultures, your openness to the world, your attachment to free trade. It’s no wonder thousands of French citizens have chosen to live among you,” he added.

Prior to his assignment to Hong Kong and Macau, Giorgini was deputy director of Communication and Press and deputy spokesperson at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs. The new consul has been a diplomat since 1999, serving at the Directorate for Strategic Affairs (1999 – 2000) and the Directorate for European Cooperation (2002 – 2004). His first assignment abroad was in Roma, Italy, as first secretary at the French Embassy (2004 – 2008). He also served as Political Counselor at the French Embassy in Moscow, Russia (2008 – 2012). During his years in Russia, he learnt Chinese at the State University of Lomonossov. Giorgini holds a degree from Sciences Po Paris and an aggregation in History. He also graduated from the ENA (National School of Administration) and from the “Ecole normale supérieure”.

