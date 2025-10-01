Gov’t HQ to hold Open Day in October

The Government Headquarters will open its doors to the public on October 18-19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., inviting visitors to explore the Avenida da Praia Grande site. This year’s open day event celebrates the 15th National Games with floral and foliage sculptures. That weekend, visitors will be allowed to tour key rooms, including the Multi-purpose Room, Lotus Room, and Grand Hall. They will also be able to enjoy live music by the Macao Police Band and Conservatory students. Pets, food, drinks, umbrellas, and selfie sticks are not allowed on the site.

Like this: Like Loading...