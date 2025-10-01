Online services launched for TNR’s criminal record certificate renewals

The Identification Services Bureau (DSI) introduced a new digital service yesterday, allowing non-resident workers (TNRs) to reapply for Certificates of Criminal Record via the ‘Macao One Account.’ Applicants can now submit requests, authorize data retrieval from the Public Security Police Force, verify their identity, and pay fees fully online, eliminating the need to visit service counters. Certificates are available in paper or electronic form, or sent directly to government departments.

