Macao International Marathon maintains 12,000-runner limit ahead of December race

The 44th Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon will take to the streets of Macau on December 7, the Organizing Committee announced yesterday at a press conference held at the Galaxy International Convention Center.

The event, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group, and the General Association of Athletics of Macau (AGAM), will maintain its total capacity of 12,000 runners across its three categories (1,800 for the full marathon, 4,800 for the half marathon, and 5,400 for the mini-marathon).

Chan Pou Sin, president of AGAM, spoke to the media on the sidelines, saying, “Because the 12,000 slots is something we’ve determined over many years to be the capacity that this race course can accommodate. We believe it’s feasible for this event.”

He added, “As for whether it’s possible to increase further, we will review and reconsider after the race in the coming years to see if it’s worth adding more slots… as the number of participants in the marathon has been increasing… and we will take this into consideration regarding participant numbers, but this year we are maintaining the current figure.”

Chan confirmed that key preparations, including racecourse measurement and the training of over 1,000 staff, are complete, and noted the difficulties of designing a course that is both challenging for runners and manageable for city traffic.

“The course is considered mature, having been used in recent years.”

When asked about the two elite runners that have been participating in the Macau category, he noted, “Yes, we will still maintain two elite runners. Since the number of participants in the city-wide marathon isn’t particularly large, we can accommodate these two runners without issue. They are both working hard, and we are actively preparing for them.”

He continued, “Actually, for elite runners, if they are classified as elite, they will be positioned at the front. If they haven’t yet achieved elite status, we still adhere to the principle of fairness and proceed accordingly. The event must maintain a fair principle.”

According to Chan, in the past, the organizing committee had invited some university runners who have participated in marathons and met the elite criteria to start at the front line.

Registrations will open online at www.macaomarathon.com and via the Macao International Marathon mobile app on two separate dates.

The marathon and half-marathon registration opens on October 11 at 9 a.m., with the mini-marathon following on October 12 at the same time. Registration will close as soon as all slots are filled.

On race day, the marathon and half-marathon will begin at 6 a.m., with the mini-marathon starting at 6:15 a.m. All races will start at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

To enhance the event’s festive atmosphere, the organizers will hold a Marathon Carnival and reintroduce the popular “Most Creative Costume Award.” Participants can enter by uploading photos of their race-day costumes via the official mobile app.

