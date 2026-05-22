Zhuhai Border expects heavy traffic during Buddha’s Birthday holiday

Authorities expect significant vehicle and passenger flow at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Zhuhai port during the Buddha’s Birthday holiday from May 23 to 25, urging travelers to avoid peak hours. Inbound vehicle peaks are forecast for Saturday morning to early afternoon and Sunday morning, while outbound congestion is expected Sunday midday into late night and Monday afternoon to evening. Passenger peaks are also expected across Friday night and the weekend.

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