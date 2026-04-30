Advertising Law mandates platform reporting, personal use by endorsers

The Legislative Assembly has passed the Advertising Law bill, effective January 1 next year. The law requires internet platform operators to restrict or suspend illegal advertisements and report them to authorities. Endorsers must personally use products or services before recommending them, or cite relevant information if unable to do so. Authorities said the law primarily applies to ads published in Macau, with enforcement based on whether an advertisement has a local connection and is published in the city.

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