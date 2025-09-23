Early intervention services need urgent upgrades despite high gov’t approval ratings

Macau’s government policies for children with special needs receive high marks, but early intervention services remain underdeveloped, with long waiting times and limited resources.

Toni Im, secretary-general of the Macau Association for the Mentally Handicapped, warns that urgent upgrades are needed to meet the growing demand for support for children with developmental delays, autism, and other special needs.

As society increasingly prioritizes children with special needs, the significance of early intervention services has become more apparent.

In an interview with the Times, Im acknowledged the notable advancements in early intervention services in Macau over recent years, emphasizing their crucial role for children with developmental delays.

“Early intervention services are vital for addressing developmental challenges in young children,” he stated.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) data, approximately 6-8% of children experience developmental delays, translating to about 200 to 300 infants born in Macau each year requiring early intervention.

Im noted the absence of specific standards for identifying developmental disorders in children under three but highlighted that local assessments indicate around 300 to 400 children need evaluation annually.

His organization, the Hil Kong Centre, serves over 160 children each year.

“Even though this percentage may seem low, the incidence of developmental delays appears to be rising, likely due to increased parental awareness,” Im explained.

He added, “Many parents are now more attuned to their children’s developmental progress, especially with more frequent medical check-ups.”

Furthermore, many nurseries are implementing early detection practices and referral systems to support these children.

With a growing emphasis on early intervention, Im concluded, “More children are successfully transitioning into regular schools or appropriate educational settings.”

With the introduction of the Macau Special Administrative Region’s 2016–2025 Ten-Year Plan for Rehabilitation Services, the “Child Comprehensive Assessment Center” and “Pediatric Rehabilitation and Treatment Center” were established in 2017.

These centers integrate all early intervention resources in Macau, providing one-stop comprehensive assessment services and centralized referral allocations. Im emphasized the benefits of this system, stating, “Parents no longer need to shuttle between different centers, reducing resource duplication and addressing the need for simultaneous services,” which ultimately shortens waiting times for others on the list.

“Previously, special needs might not be identified before age three, leading to waiting periods of one to two years. Now, children can typically access services within three months,” the expert said.

Early intervention is a specialized service for children aged zero to six with special needs, aiming for early detection and support in areas such as cognition, social skills, and language development. Research shows that early intervention significantly improves developmental outcomes, profoundly impacting children’s future growth.

“Take early intervention for young children as an example. The difference between those receiving appropriate treatment and those who don’t is substantial,” Im noted.

He explained that among over 20 children receiving early intervention services, nearly 90% can effectively apply the knowledge they’ve learned.”

Early intervention services in Macau are increasingly targeting children aged zero to six with special needs, including developmental delays, Down syndrome, diabetes, and rare diseases. Im emphasized the importance of these services, stating, “All children entering early intervention centers must undergo assessments to determine their developmental needs.”

He expressed optimism about the community’s growing acceptance of early intervention.

“In the past, childcare staff might hesitate to inform parents about their child’s challenges, fearing it could strain relationships. But after awareness campaigns, the situation has improved,” he noted. “Parents are now more willing to bring their children for assessments, enabling earlier identification of needs and preparation of necessary documentation.”

These efforts have not only bolstered social services but have also heightened parental understanding of early intervention’s significance. Im highlighted the positive impact of these changes, saying, “When parents are informed and proactive, it creates a more supportive environment for children to thrive.”

The shift in perception is paving the way for more children to receive the necessary support, ultimately fostering better developmental outcomes and enhancing overall quality of life for families in Macau.

In one case, Im highlighted the transformative impact of family support in early intervention for a one-year-old child with a rare disease. “Initially, the family’s acceptance was low, particularly the father’s,” Im noted. “The mother handled most communication, while the grandparents blamed her for the child’s condition.”

To improve the situation, Im’s center organized family events, inviting fathers and grandparents to engage. “As they began interacting with the child during drop-off and pick-up times, their perspectives shifted,” he explained.

Now attending a special needs school, the child benefits from increased family support. “The father’s involvement has strengthened the child’s motivation in therapy,” Im said. “The entire family’s encouragement has significantly impacted the child’s development.”

Im emphasized the critical role of parental support in early intervention services, highlighting the importance of home-based training and accompanying children to activities. “Through this process, communication and mutual understanding among parents also boosts their confidence,” he noted.

The secretary-general also pointed out that as community acceptance of children with special needs has increased, instances of discrimination have become extremely rare.

“Parents realize they are not alone, recognizing that many others face similar challenges, which encourages them to engage more actively within their communities,” he added.

Im noted a positive trend in the availability of therapists in Macau, particularly speech therapists. “Just a few years ago, we had around 50 therapists, but now that number has increased to approximately 70 to 80 working in hospitals,” he stated, believing that more new graduates will enter the field, with about 10 to 20 graduates emerging each year.

However, Im emphasized the need to raise awareness and acceptance of early intervention among parents and the broader community. “By reducing waiting times and exploring the use of electronic accounts to expedite parental confirmation and referral processes, we can significantly enhance overall efficiency,” he asserted.

Following the government’s proposal to create a support model for childcare centers caring for children with developmental disabilities under the 2026–2030 Childcare Service Development Plan, in yesterday’s interview, Im called for prioritizing the enhancement of childcare service quality.

He recommends reviewing staffing allocations for each center and allocating additional resources to optimize human resources, particularly hardware facilities, while urging more support for childcare workers to pursue ongoing professional training, enhancing their expertise and skills.

