IC plans international art museum as pipeline to boost local talent

Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) president Leong Wai Man said the government is developing an International Contemporary Art Museum to support multiple sectors and establish an education pipeline for nurturing local artistic talent.

Regarding the name of the project, it is only a working title for now and is currently in the preliminary detailed planning stage, with multi-party opinion gathering and optimization ongoing, as authorities continuously refine and improve all work arrangements for the Macao international integrated tourism and cultural zone.

According to the current plan, the museum will have art collection, research, exhibition, and education as its core functions. Key efforts will focus on fostering talent in the arts, promoting international art exchange and cooperation, and developing supporting functions such as art commerce and public leisure activities.

Through collaboration with mainland Chinese and international art museums and artist groups, the museum aims to help Macau effectively integrate into the Greater Bay Area’s (GBA) cultural synergy system, consolidate high-quality regional cultural resources, and improve cooperation mechanisms.

In addition, the goal is to provide high-quality modern and contemporary art exhibitions, experiences, and commercial services for residents, as well as mainland Chinese and international tourists.

The museum also aims to provide long-term spatial and resource support for the development of Macau’s artists, curators, collectors, and related sectors.

Responding to lawmaker Leong Hong Sai’s written inquiry regarding a long-term support system for Macau’s local art ecosystem, the president of IC stated that the government supports and encourages local higher education institutions to refine and optimize their academic programs in line with national and local development trends, as well as the needs of related industries, by establishing courses related to the “1+4” key industries.

In recent years, local higher education institutions have introduced degree programs in fields such as art, design, music, and cultural industries, cultivating the talent needed for the development of the performing arts industry.

To support students pursuing further studies in the arts, the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau’s (DSEDJ) Higher Education Financial Assistance Scheme includes designated subject grants covering disciplines within the arts, cultural, and creative industries.

Through art education, support, and subsidy schemes, the government encourages young people and the industry to participate in diverse cultural and artistic activities.

The project also provides platforms for local emerging artists and creative talents to showcase their work and gain creative and practical experience, promoting professional development and sustained growth in culture and the arts.

Macau is building an arts talent pipeline through multiple pathways under IC, which launched secondary programs in dance (2005) and music (2009) via the Macau Conservatory; a joint performing arts track with Escola Luso-Chinesa Técnico-Profissional (expanded to senior secondary this year); partnerships with top mainland institutions like the Central Conservatory of Music for curriculum guidance and student placements; and ongoing courses in drama, opera, and comedy.

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