Former Da Heng Qin executive charged with bribery

Zhuhai authorities have referred a criminal case against Wu Pusheng, the former general manager of stateowned Da Hengqin Investment, to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Wu is expected to face trial on allegations of bribery, abuse of power, and misappropriation of public resources for personal gain.

The Zhuhai Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection announced the case on its official WeChat account, describing Wu as having deviated from his political responsibilities and violated the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) code of conduct.

The statement said Wu’s actions included “disloyalty and dishonesty” toward the party, failure to cooperate with investigators, and other breaches, resulting in his expulsion from the CPC.

Authorities said Wu accepted gifts, cash, and other benefits while exploiting his position to award construction projects to favored parties, misused company resources, and engaged in unfair competition. He also allegedly received substantial sums of money and highvalue items illegally.

This case is the second senior official from the organization to face trial in China in less than a year, as Wu’s charges bear resemblance to those faced by Hu Jia, the former company chairman, who was investigated for similar disciplinary and legal violations.

Hu Jia was investigated and charged with accepting bribes between 2015 and 2024. LV

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