Inner Harbor flood prevention works to commence this year

Flood prevention works at the Inner Harbor will commence this year, with the project expected to be completed in 2021.

The local government has planned to install a stormwater pumping station between piers 25 and 26 at the inner harbor.

The station will be used to collect rainwater from San Ma Lou and the Municipal Market of Patane.

The water will be collected by culvers with a capacity of 2,200 cubic meters and the water will drain through the pumping unit.

In order to reduce the amount of tidal water, the authority will carry out interception and diversion works by targeting the existing rainwater outlet channels, strengthening the drainage network, and will also improve the road surface’s drainage capacity.

In addition, the SAR government plans to carry out grouting and seepage prevention works along the Inner Harbor.

The government will also build 13 fixed pump wells, improve the anti-backflow facilities at the canal, enhance the drainage capacity, and improve the current measures for seawater inversion.

Finally, the SAR government plans to build a movable tidal gate at the Wan Chai estuary in order to alleviate, in the long-term, the flooding problems in the inner harbor area.

