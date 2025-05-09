Macau, France signs pact to boost science, tech ties

Macau and France have taken a step toward deeper collaboration in innovation with the signing of a Science and Technology Cooperation Agreement, a move hailed by Secretary for Economy and Finance, Tai Kin Ip, as a “historic moment” for the city’s diversification push.

Speaking at the signing ceremony yesterday, Tai highlighted Macau’s commitment to accelerating the development of high-tech industries, noting recent advances in fields such as Traditional Chinese Medicine and space science.

“We are fully promoting scientific and technological development,” Tai said, referring to the 2025 Policy Address, which outlines plans for industry-academia integration, industrial funding, and the creation of science parks.

The Secretary revealed that just two weeks ago, he led a delegation to Paris to explore the operational models of science parks and startup incubators in the region. “I was deeply impressed by France’s innovation landscape,” he said.

Tai emphasized that the new agreement is not just symbolic. According to him, it is expected to inject momentum into the SAR’s role within the Greater Bay Area’s innovation corridor, spanning Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Macau.

The pact, he added, also stands to deepen Sino-French cooperation in science and technology.

“This is an important opportunity for complementarity and mutual benefit,” Tai said. “It will contribute to the advancement of innovation while strengthening the friendship between Macau and France.” LV