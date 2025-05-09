Fake news targets public figures and Macau Daily Times – again

This week, the Macau Daily Times (MDT) was once again targeted by scammers in two instances of identity theft, aimed at spreading false accusations against two local well-known public figures.

In both cases, the fake news was posted on the Facebook platform. We are aware that at least one of the defamation victims is pursuing legal action against “uncertain perpetrators.”

We refrain from publishing the details of the false content, as doing so would serve the interests of those behind these attacks, whose aim is maximum exposure and disruption.

This is not the first time our online operations have been targeted. In June and August last year, similar attacks were carried out using the MDT brand to promote fake interviews with personalities from both Macau and Taiwan. At the time, our publishing company filed complaints with the Judiciary Police. Unfortunately, those cases reached a dead end, as no perpetrator could be identified.

Macau Daily Times remains committed to publishing truthful and verified information. We urge our readers to stay vigilant and always verify the sources of their news to avoid falling victim to such fraudulent schemes. For news and updates, refer exclusively to our official website: macaudailytimes.com.mo.

Importantly, in all incidents, including those this week, the integrity of MDT’s website and official social media accounts has not been compromised.

Finally, we call on Meta (Facebook’s parent company) and law enforcement authorities to take firmer action against these recurring incidents, which continue to unfold in plain sight without consequence for Meta or the perpetrators.