Home price index falls 1.5% in Q1

The overall residential property price index fell 1.5% quarter-on-quarter to 188.9 in the first quarter of 2026, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). The index for existing residential units dropped 1.7%, while pre-sale residential units rose 0.6%. Property prices in the Macau Peninsula and Taipa-Coloane both declined. Compared with the same period last year, the overall residential property price index decreased 6.7%, reflecting continued weakness in the local housing market.

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