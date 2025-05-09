IAS plans to install CCTV cameras in nurseries next quarter

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) announced yesterday that it has drafted a video surveillance plan for local nurseries, which is expected to be implemented in the next quarter.

The IAS emphasized that the plan was developed after full consultation with the Personal Data Protection Bureau (PDPB).

According to an IAS statement, the scheme will apply only to nurseries that have applied for and obtained approval from the authorities.

These centers must adhere to the recording arrangements approved by the IAS, which restrict recording to the infant bed area, activity area, and other similar spaces.

As early as 2023, there was a case of an infant girl dying while in the care of a childcare center. The installation of video surveillance in these centers has been a key concern for all sectors of society, including legislators.

During this time, IAS president Wilson Hon was repeatedly questioned by the media about the progress of the plan, but he consistently stated that the bureau was maintaining communication with the Personal Data Protection Bureau.

In a statement, the bureau emphasized the significance of the upcoming video surveillance program in helping nurseries strengthen safety measures for infants and children, assess the services provided more objectively, and clarify the facts surrounding accidents involving children when necessary.

Application for childcare subsidy via one account

During an appearance on a radio program by public broadcaster TDM, the IAS chief revealed that preliminary consideration is being given to the “Macao One Account” system for applications for the monthly MOP 1,500 childcare subsidy for children under the age of three.

This subsidy will be available to those born in 2022 and later who hold a Macau permanent resident ID card, totaling MOP18,000 per child over the course of a year.

According to Hon, the monthly allowance is based on essential expenses for families with children, such as diapers, formula, and food.

The Consumer Council’s (CC) average prices for baby products from major retailers were used as a reference to estimate weekly expenses of MOP900 to MOP1,300, which formed the basis for the calculation.

He estimated that over 15,000 young children will benefit from Macau’s childcare allowance. Taking this year’s newborns as an example, the chief noted that the childcare allowance, combined with the birth allowance and next year’s MOP10,000 handout for each Macau permanent resident, will provide a total of MOP87,000 in support for each child during their first three years of life.