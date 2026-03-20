Macau’s Michelin-starred total reaches 21 with two new additions

The 18th edition of the Michelin Guide Hong Kong & Macau, unveiled Thursday, marked the guide’s 100th anniversary of awarding stars globally since 1926 and celebrated 59 Macau establishments among 278 total selections across Star, Bib Gourmand, and Selected categories.

This year, the guide recognized 21 starred restaurants overall in Macau, while in Hong Kong, the number was 77.

Two Macau restaurants retained three-Michelin-star status: Jade Dragon at the City of Dreams and Robuchon au Dôme at the Grand Lisboa Hotel.

Meanwhile, Don Alfonso 1890 and Palace Garden, both at the Grand Lisboa Palace, advanced from Michelin Selected to one-star status, raising Macau’s one-star total to 13.

Meanwhile, Portuguese restaurant A Lorcha was promoted to Bib Gourmand, while Thai restaurant Nok Song was newly added, bringing the total number of Bib Gourmand establishments to 13.

In the Selected category, Albergue 1601, Lakeview Palace, and Mesa were included, along with French contemporary restaurant Twelve25 and street-food venue Unique.

Regionwide, 15 new entries joined 97 Michelin Selected restaurants, and five retained Green Stars for sustainable practices, including Macau’s UTM Educational Restaurant.

Milestone Distinctions

Opening the ceremony, Tananya Nimasdavut, vice president of Michelin Lifestyle for East Asia, Oceania, India, Africa, and the Middle East, framed the event as a dual milestone.

“We celebrate not only the 18th edition of the Michelin Guide for Hong Kong and Macau, but also a global milestone – 100 years since the first Michelin Star was awarded in 1926,” Nimasdavut said.

Just as the guide has evolved from a tire company’s road atlas into an indispensable travel companion and trusted benchmark for culinary excellence, Nimasdavut noted that “Michelin has always been guided by the spirit of mobility, supporting journeys that connect people and cultures […] Hong Kong and Macau have consistently upheld the highest standards of culinary achievement, inspiring admiration and setting a benchmark for excellence and resonance worldwide.”

Addressing attendees next at the Michelin Guide Ceremony, Daisy Ho, chairman and executive director of SJM Holdings, emphasized gastronomy’s central role in shaping Macau’s identity.

“It is a genuine pleasure for SJM to host the Michelin Guide Ceremony […] celebrating two cities whose dining cultures command global respect,” she said. “Different histories, different energies, yet a shared commitment to excellence that continues to stand out in the Asian gastronomy scene.”

Ho then emphasized the guide’s role as a credible industry benchmark that draws top talent and global diners. Unlike fleeting social media acclaim, she said, “A strong online rating may signal popularity, but it does not draw the world’s best young cooks to a kitchen. It does not establish a chef’s standing among their peers, and it rarely turns a restaurant into a destination people travel across the world to experience.”

“But Michelin’s distinction does precisely that.”

“This is an occasion the industry anticipates every year, because Michelin carries a rare authority in the world of dining. It is not simply a red plaque displayed on a wall. It represents credibility and consistency.”

In a video address, Gwendal Poullennec, Michelin Guide international director since 2018, praised the F&B industry in Hong Kong and Macau as it continues to “maintain a high standard while investing in innovation,” he said.

“Nearly 280 restaurants are included in this edition… Our anonymous inspectors also share that reopened and newly opened restaurants have injected fresh vitality.”

Poullennec also highlighted evolving trends, likening high-end restaurants’ launch of casual sub-brands to a wider industry shift toward accessible refinement.

“Both Hong Kong and Macau have upheld exceptional culinary excellence, exhibiting a trend toward diversification and refinement […] High-end restaurants are extending into more accessible markets by launching casual sub-brands,” noted the Michelin Guide international director.

He noted that reopenings as well as new debuts bring fresh vitality, while the revival of nostalgic and classic styles reflects diners’ strong emotional ties.

“Some well-known restaurants, even after relocation, have retained their traditional flavors, while others, after renovations, have returned to the list, demonstrating their outstanding standards,” stated Poullennec.

Special awards spotlight mentors and talent

The inaugural Michelin Mentor Chef Award went to Chef Lau Ping Lui of two-Michelin-star Tin Lung Heen in Hong Kong, recognizing nearly 50 years of mentoring talent in Cantonese cuisine.

The Young Chef Award was presented to Chef Kim GwanJu of newly selected Sol.

The Service Award went to Jenny Ye of two-Michelin-star The Huaiyang Garden in The Londoner Macao. Inspectors praised her professional yet warm approach, which includes tailoring dish recommendations based on ingredients and context.

Floriane Hureau of three-Michelin-star Caprice in Hong Kong received the Sommelier Award.

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