Curated Haute Cuisine 

Designed for connoisseurs with bespoke tastes and refined sensibilities, Wynn introduces “The Curated Table” – a new benchmark in gastronomic excellence. This exclusive series offers immersive journeys of culinary discovery, celebrating provenance, artistry, and the world’s finest ingredients.

For this edition, the series embarks on “The Salt Trail,” a sensory journey that tracks the physical and historical path from the pink salt lakes of Camargue, Provence, to the ancient salt wells of Zigong, Sichuan. Throughout the journey, guests experience how these “white gold” minerals transform seasonal treasures, from the wild grounds of Yunnan mountains to the legendary slops of Rhône Valley.

Led by the precision of Executive Chef Helder Sequeira Amaral of the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star SW Steakhouse and the mastery of Executive Chef Tam Kwok Fung of the two-MICHELIN-starred Chef Tam’s Seasons at Wynn Palace, this four-hands collaboration explores the philosophy of salt as “the ancestor of all flavours.”

While a subtle foundation in Cantonese cuisine, salt serves as a star component in Western gastronomy. Utilizing prime quality beef from the 70-year French legacy of Boucheries Nivernaises, the two masters join hands to craft a special menu that blends their signature dishes with exclusive collaborative creations.

To guide guests through this immersive experience, three distinguished Docents of Flavors – Rich Li of Yunnan Jingyuan Restaurant, Gautier Renault of Terre Exotique, and Luna Gauchot of Jaboulet & Domaine de La Chapelle – provide live insights into the provenance of artisanal salts and diverse produce featured in the menu. This multi sensory journey is further elevated by a curated selection of Syrah-based reds and complex whites (Marsanne and Roussanne) from Domaine Paul Jaboulet Aîné, a stalwart of the Rhône Valley and one of the most prestigious names in French viticulture. Featuring rare pours such as the Hermitage La Chapelle Paul Jaboulet Aîné 1999 and the Hermitage La Chapelle Blanc Paul Jaboulet Aîné 2006 Magnum, the pairing mirrors the mineral complexity of the Salt Trail while complementing the bold textures of the collaborative menu.

Throughout the evening, MDT’s favourite item on the menu is Salt-Crusted Line Caught Seabass (SW Steakhouse x Chef Tam’s Seasons) with Yunnan Nibble Potato, Beurre Blanc. Traditional salt-crusting technique locks in the delicate freshness of ikejime linecaught seabass. It is paired with nibble potatoes from Yunnan and a rich white wine beurre blanc, refreshed with bright notes of champagne and yuzu sake for a modern, elegant twist.

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