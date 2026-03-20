Firmly uphold and support the Legislative Assembly for passing second reading of the ‘Macao Special Administrative Region Committee for Safeguarding National Security’ bill

The Legislative Assembly unanimously passed on 19 March 2026 the second reading of the “Macao Special Administrative Region Committee for Safeguarding National Security” bill (hereinafter referred to as the “committee law”). Such move is of great significance for Macao to strengthen its national security shield and enhancing Macao’s national security mechanism. The Macau Lawyers Association expresses its firm support and endorsement. As “One country, two systems” principle enters a new stage, and the international landscape evolves, the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) faces new demands and new challenges in safeguarding national security. Strengthening the top-level structure of Macao’s safeguarding national security framework – through the enactment of the “committee law” and its supporting administrative regulation “Organisation and Operation of the Secretariat of Committee for Safeguarding National Security” (hereinafter referred to as the “secretariat regulation”) – is timely, necessary, and urgent for further enhancing the legal system for safeguarding national security.

The “committee law” formally establishes, in statutory form, the responsibilities, powers, composition, and operational mechanisms of the MSAR Committee for Safeguarding National Security (hereinafter “the Committee”), providing a clear legal foundation. This ensures that the MSAR can implement the holistic approach to national security in a more solid and stable manner, reflecting MSAR’s constitutional responsibility in fulfilling and implementing the holistic approach to national security.

The “committee law” also incorporates amendments to the Judicial Organisation Framework Law. The newly introduced provisions – namely the special authorisation for litigation representative(s) taking part in the litigation and the framework for non-public litigation proceedings – serve as a legal “firewall” to safeguard national security interests during judicial processes. These mechanisms are designed to prevent risks to national security without infringing upon the right of defence of the parties involved. They do not affect lawyers’ professional qualifications. Lawyers can continue to perform their statutory duties and lawful rights. These amendments are essential and reasonable.

Therefore, the enactment of the “committee law” and the “secretariat regulation”, the refinement and optimisation of the Committee’s operational mechanisms, and the amendments to the Judicial Organisation Framework Law, collectively ensure that national security interests are protected throughout relevant judicial procedures. These measures effectively guard against and curb external interference, better safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and adapt more closely to new requirements arising from the course of the “One country, two systems” principle. They further strengthen the constitutional order of the MSAR as established under the Constitution and the Basic Law of the MSAR, and better contribute to the long-term stability of Macao society and the well-being of its residents.

Macau Lawyers Association

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