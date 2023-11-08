MGM Announces its Stellar Team Sponsorship Lineup to Celebrate the 70th Macau Grand Prix

Dedicated to promoting the development of “tourism + sports” and helping Macau to establish itself as a global sports-event destination, MGM continuesto make contributions to the world-renowned Macau Grand Prix. Entering its 70th anniversary, this international major sporting event of the city celebrates the return of an array of exciting races and biggest names of race drivers and riders back to the Guia Circuit. MGM also levels up its support by becoming a major sponsor of the 70th Macau Grand Prix, and is proud to announce its team sponsorship lineup with China’s motorsports champion team Phantom Pro Racing featuring Chris Chia and Ling Kang for the Greater Bay GT Cup on Nov 11 and 12, and FHO Racing BMW Motorrad with nine-time champion Michael Rutter, Peter Hickman and Josh Brookes, as well as two individual riders Davey Todd and Sam West, to compete in the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix 55th Edition on Nov 17 and 18.

MGM’s Award-winning Riders at the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix

Since 2008, MGM has been sponsoring top bikers to race in the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix. This year MGM will sponsor FHO Racing BMW Motorrad, a team set-up by Macanese Faye Ho, to make its debut at the race. Leading the lineup is the legendary multi-time champion of the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix, Michael Rutter, who will thrive at his 26th race in one of the world’s most challenging street circuits. The team also features the three-time Macau winner, British racer Peter Hickman, who has just aced and set a new outright lap record on the Mountain course at the Isle of Man TT this June; and Australian racer Josh Brookes. Although a Macau newcomer, Josh is a former two-time British Superbike Champion, has also raced in World Superbikes and is determined to bring a vast amount of racing experience to the Guia Circuit.

On the other hand, MGM will also sponsor two individual riders – Yorkshire’s Davey Todd, who has been re-united with the Burrows Engineering squad to race yet another M1000RR; and Sam West, who completes an entry of 12 British riders in a starting line-up of 23. The two riders will be riding bikes and wearing leathers designed by the MGM-invited artists with intellectual disabilities from local and abroad, on the track at the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix this year.

Phantom Pro Racing to Ace the Greater Bay GT Cup

Phantom Pro Racing’s superb drivers, Chris Chia and Ling Kang, will return to the circuit and take part in Greater Bay GT Cup and vie against contestants in the region for top prizes. Founded in 2018, Phantom Pro Racing has won many accolades in the motorsports realm. It is the team officially supported by Lamborghini, with its founder Chris Chia as the official driver of FAW Audi. Through MGM’s support, Phantom Pro Racing made its first debut at the 67th Macau Grand Prix and will race along the Guia Circuit in the coming edition for the fourth consecutive year.

To invite everyone to immerse themselves in the exhilarating 70th Macau Grand Prix, a 360-degree live-broadcast of the races will take place November 11-12 and Nov 17-19 at the Spectacle of MGM COTAI, so that guests can join in to cheer for MGM’s sponsoring teams.