Over 1,300 students admitted to mainland universities

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) said a total of 1,377 students from local secondary schools were admitted to mainland universities under the 2026 recommendation scheme, with results released via the Macao One Account platform and the bureau’s dedicated webpage. The bureau noted that both the initial recommendation round and the supplementary admission phase were held in January. Successful applicants can download pre-admission notices through app, while official admission letters will be mailed between July and August this year.

