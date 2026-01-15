Gov’t explores AI-assisted call handling while monitoring social media

The local government has consistently underscored its commitment to advancing e-government and “paperless” initiatives to enhance efficiency, with the Office of the Secretary for Security revealing that the Public Security Police Force (PSP) is currently exploring the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted call handling capabilities.

The remarks came in response to a written inquiry from lawmaker Leong Sun Iok regarding the potential introduction of an e-reporting system in Macau.

The discussion referenced the establishment of Hong Kong’s e-Reporting Center, which has not only reduced waiting times for reporting incidents but also prevented non-emergency cases from occupying resources on the “999” emergency hotline.

From 2,991 electronic reports in 2002, the number surged to 212,331 by 2024, representing a 71-fold increase.

Following Leong’s suggestion that authorities should seize the opportunity to introduce a public-facing e-reporting system by drawing on Hong Kong’s experience, the Office of the Secretary for Security noted that the PSP’s command and dispatch system officially commenced operations in mid-2023.

This system has fully digitized previous police call procedures and case source data management.

Authorities stated that in the next phase, they will explore AI-assisted call handling to further enhance reporting efficiency and the classification and processing of case source data.

They also revealed that, in addition to using hotlines, email, fax, mobile apps, websites, and online media, they will proactively monitor information shared on major social media platforms to facilitate follow-up actions under various police-community cooperation mechanisms.

Meanwhile, crime statistics released by the Office of the Secretary for Security for the first half of 2025 show 125 recorded cases of illegal employment – a 56% increase compared with the same period last year.

This figure excludes cross-sector workers and unauthorized workers employed in Macau. In response to Leong’s concern regarding the limited reporting channels for illegal employment, which are currently restricted to telephone and fax, authorities emphasized that they “have consistently prioritized combating illegal employment and cross-sector labor issues.”

