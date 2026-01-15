Brief

Authorities step up noise mitigation at LRT East Line works

Thursday, January 15, 2026

The Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) said it is monitoring construction of the northern section of the LRT East Line and coordinating with contractors to adjust high-noise work schedules and strengthen mitigation measures. The Public Works Bureau has required contractors to implement noise-reduction steps, including using newer machinery, installing sound barriers, and adopting low-noise construction methods. Independent third parties were commissioned to monitor noise, air, and water quality. By November 2025, 52 public comments submitted via on-site QR codes had been addressed.

