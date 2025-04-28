Unemployment rate grew in Q1 to 2.5% for locals

Official statistics from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) show that both the general unemployment rate (1.9%) and the unemployment rate of local residents (2.5%) rose in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025.

The figures represent increases of 0.2 percentage points in both cases when compared with the last quarter of 2024.

Concurrently, the general underemployment rate (1.2%) and the underemployment rate of local residents (1.6%) fell by 0.3 percentage points each.

In Q1, total employment (371,800) and employed residents (280,200) decreased by 6,500 and 5,800, respectively, compared with Q4 of 2024.

Among the sectors registering declines were the gaming sector (65,100) and the construction sector (14,000), which saw decreases of 2,200 and 2,000, respectively. On the other hand, employment in the retail trade sector (29,900) rose by 2,200.

Median monthly employment earnings of the employed (MOP18,800) and employed residents (MOP21,500) in Q1 increased by MOP800 and MOP1,000, respectively, quarter-on-quarter.

DSEC noted that this increase was due to employees in some industries being given annual bonuses equivalent to one month’s salary during Q1.

The Employment Survey encompasses all residential units in the Peninsula, Taipa, and Coloane, excluding collective living quarters such as dormitories and care homes for the elderly.

Macau residents and non-resident workers who work in Macau but reside outside the territory are excluded.

According to preliminary estimates from movement records, an average of about 105,300 local residents and non-resident workers worked in Macau while living outside the territory during the reference period (January–March 2025); when including these individuals in Macau’s labor force (379,100), the total labor force rises to 484,400, a decrease of 2,700 from the period of December 2024–February 2025.