Second phase of waste landfill construction expected to begin in Q3

The second phase of the Construction Waste Landfill Filling (Soft Soil Foundation) and Embankment Construction Project (South Area) will commence in the third quarter (Q3) of this year, the Public Works Bureau (DSOP) announced yesterday morning during the open bidding ceremony.

A total of 21 bids were received during the tender, and it was revealed that the construction of both projects is expected to be completed by August this year.

The current construction of the South Area, which is limited to 900 working days, covers approximately 81,000 square meters and mainly includes the construction of new drainage zones for reservoir area II, cofferdams, and retaining walls.

The first phase of the project commenced in October last year, with a budget of MOP73,930,000, and the successful bidder was the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (Macau) Co., Ltd.

In the first phase, the Civil Engineering Laboratory of Macau (LECM) won the bidding for quality control on the project at MOP839,247, and CAA City Planning & Engineering Consultants Ltd. won the bidding for supervision at MOP1,760,400.

Lastly, the project’s design was awarded to CCCC Third Harbor Consultants Macau Limited, which bid MOP8,950,000.

At the bidding opening ceremony for the second phase, held yesterday morning, Lam Ka Heng, a senior technician from DSOP, stated that due to society’s development, the amount of waste in the landfill has been increasing and has reached saturation, public broadcaster TDM reported.

The government deems it necessary to expand the landfill space. Upon completion of the two phases, it is expected to accommodate approximately 711,000 cubic meters of soft foundation soil and handle about 800 days’ worth of waste.

The construction will take place between the Construction Waste Landfill and the Coloane Power Plant, and will not involve any traffic diversions or other impacts for the general public.

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