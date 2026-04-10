One Account and Business & Associations Platform to undergo an AI upgrade

The government has drafted a plan to build an integrated smart government service platform to support the long-term development of smart cities. The platform is expected to go live in the first half of next year, following the latest upgrades to “Macao One Account” and “Business & Associations Platform.”

Among these initiatives, he noted that the “Macao One Account” upgrade to version 3.0, which will incorporate intelligent features and shift from a static model to a proactive service model.

“For example, it will automatically recommend services users may need based on their age, and allow interaction with the smart service assistant via voice or text,” the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Wong Sio Chak, said, earlier this month when questioned by a lawmaker regarding the government’s plan to build a centralized smart government service platform to support the long-term development of a smart city.

In the same response, he stated that his office was making arrangements for the development and application of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure systems and smart government services, and advancing related work in an orderly manner.

According to Wong, the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) deployed several local AI large language models within the government cloud computing center and has provided a trial version of a government‑exclusive internal office platform to various departments. As of February, 28 departments and nearly 5,000 users had registered for the platform, with total usage reaching 460,000 times.

In addition, the government’s open data platform has accumulated nearly 1,400 datasets involving 47 public departments, agencies, and committees, covering 15 thematic areas including public administration, tourism and gaming, employment, healthcare, and social security.

Currently, the “Macao One Account” service has approximately 680,000 users, covering nearly all residents, and offers more than 480 electronic services and functions. In the meantime, the “Business & Associations Platform” has nearly 23,000 entity users and provides over 200 electronic services.

According to a thematic article recently published on the SAFP website, the government‑exclusive cloud computing center—the core carrier of e‑government services—has completed its expansion. It has also deployed multiple thinking‑oriented, multimodal, and text‑based AI large language models. All data processing is carried out within the government’s internal systems, strictly ensuring the data security of residents and businesses.

As mentioned, the two upgraded platforms will focus on AI features. They will actively push real‑time information and task reminders closely related to daily life, business activities, and community operations based on user needs.

The platforms will also fully optimize interface design and service workflows, making e‑government operations simpler and services more responsive to actual needs.

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