Fabulous Spring with Asian Inspirations 

Galaxy Macau is known to have prestigious restaurants and has one of the most happening F&B scene in town, especially with it comes to Asian cuisine. This month, in celebration of its ascent to One Diamond status in China’s prestigious Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, Galaxy Macau’s Japanese finedining destination Yamazato proudly unveils the Black Pearl Tasting Kaiseki — a refined and contemplative culinary expression that honours seasonality, precision and the quiet elegance intrinsic to Japanese haute cuisine. Framed by sweeping panoramic views across Galaxy Macau landscape, the experience captures the fleeting beauty of nature through an artful and disciplined gastronomic lens.

At the helm, Executive Chef Hideaki Hayashi and his culinary team invite guests on a pristine gastronomic journey shaped by meticulous craftsmanship and profound reverence for ingredients. Each kaiseki course is composed with thoughtful intentions, drawing upon the season’s finest offerings, be it produce from the sky, the sea and the land. Every detail — subtle aroma, layered texture, nuanced flavours, and elegant presentation — is harmoniously orchestrated to awaken the senses and express the restrained poetry at the heart of Japanese culinary artistry.

For Thai cuisine, Saffron marks Songkran Festival with an elegant celebration of Thai New Year, featuring a rare collaboration between Executive Chef Jan Ruangnukulkit and Chef Chumpol Jangpra, the brain behind Bangkok’s two-Michelin-starred RHAAN. The immersive experience blends ceremonial rituals, cultural performances and a masterfully curated tasting menu honouring tradition, artistry and renewal.

An enchanting new afternoon tea experience is featured at CHA BEI, cocreated by Executive Pastry Chef Yam Lok Hin and internationally revered Meilleur Ouvrier de France Pâtissier 2023 PierreHenri Roullard. Inspired by a radiant garden in full bloom, the Orchard in Bloom afternoon tea invites guests on a refined journey through delicately balanced savoury and sweet creations, infused with flowers, fruits and tea leaves.

Within the serene surroundings of CHA BEI, the brilliance of the spring and summer season is reimagined as a tranquil, storybook orchard, where flavour and artistry flourish in harmony. The experience opens with Lavender Breeze, a graceful floral welcome that sets the tone for a series of gardeninspired delights, where seasonal ingredients are transformed into elegant edible jewels. Bright citrus notes, sunripened fruits and fragrant botanicals come together across exquisite pastries and artfully crafted savouries, each reflecting meticulous craftsmanship and creative imagination. Available throughout spring and summer, this inspired collaboration blossoms as a celebration of colour, texture and taste — where two distinct pastry visions unite in a symphony of refined indulgence.

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