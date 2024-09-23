Song Man Lei appointed acting president of top court

Song Man Lei has been appointed acting president of Court of Final Appeal following the resignation of former president Sam Hou Fai, who is now running for Chief Executive.

As one of the two remaining judges on the three-member court, Song will hold this position until the incoming Chief Executive appoints a permanent successor.

Sam stepped down from the top court Aug. 28, paving the way for his candidacy in the upcoming CE election.

As cited in multiple reports, court sources note that Song’s extensive judicial experience makes her a strong candidate for this interim leadership role. She has been a judge on the court since January 2012.

Under Macau’s Outline of Judicial Organizations Act, the most senior judge automatically assumes the presidency in the event of a vacancy.

Notably, she has served on the Court of Final Appeal longer than her colleague José Maria Dias Azedo, who joined in November 2019.

The court confirmed Song’s appointment, and she has already begun representing it at official functions.

Her first external engagement as acting president was on Sept. 19, when she met with Deputy Procurator-General Li Xiangdong from Guangdong Province.

Macau law mandates the Court of Final Appeal comprises three judges.

The new president of the top court must be a permanent resident of Macau who holds Chinese nationality and will be elected from among the judges, pending approval from the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress.

Currently, Song serves as the president of the Electoral Affairs Committee for the Election of the Chief Executive.

Nadia Shaw