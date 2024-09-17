Union Hospital: A ‘significant milestone’ in healthcare landscape

In a significant milestone for Macau’s medical landscape, the Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital, commonly known as the Macau Union Hospital, officially opened its doors yesterday.

The hospital, a collaboration between the Macau government and Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH), aims to provide world-class medical services and eliminate the need for residents to seek treatment outside of Macau.

At the opening ceremony, Cao Xuetao, deputy director of China’s National Health Commission, praised the project as a special initiative that implements the central government’s plans for Macau and promotes ‘One country, two systems’ in the medical field.

He expressed hope that the hospital will adhere to its mission, serve the health needs of Macau residents, and strive to become a regional medical center in the Greater Bay Area that radiates to Southeast Asia and beyond.

PUMCH president Zhang Shuyang highlighted the hospital’s impressive progress over the past four years, with 158 advance teams sent and over 50 permanent staff recruited to complete construction, implement systems and mechanisms, procure equipment, and train personnel.

As the first female president of PUMCH and concurrently vice president of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, Zhang emphasized the hospital’s commitment to prioritizing public medical services, improving diagnosis and treatment of difficult cases, and achieving the goal of “never leaving Macau for serious illnesses.”

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng praised the hospital’s opening as an important milestone in Macau’s medical development that will optimize the city’s medical service system. He believes PUMCH’s brand, talent, technology, and resources will drive significant improvements in the city’s medical standards and promote the development of health industries.

The Macau Union Hospital currently provides 25 specialist outpatient clinics and plans to gradually expand its services. It has also set up an academic week with forums on topics like oncology, cutting-edge technology, and international medical care to promote exchanges.

The hospital’s opening coincides with the recent opening of a Light Rail Transit (LRT) station serving the facility, making it more accessible to its visitors.

Nadia Shaw