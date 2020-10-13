Acting CE sees Nangka as ‘real test’ for Civil Protection Structure

Acting Chief Executive André Cheong said today that this typhoon is the “real test” for the Civil Protection Structure.

This issuance of Typhoon Signal No. 8 is the first after the promulgation of the Civil Protection Law on September 15. The new law stipulates that when the typhoon signal is issued in Macau, the city is placed under special status and the Civil Protection Structure. should prepare and react accordingly.

For example, when the signal was issued yesterday, the city was immediately placed into an Immediate Preventive Status.

As Acting Chief Executive, Cheong was present during the early hours of the typhoon signal to attend to reports given by the Civil Protection Structure. He stressed that conducting preventive works well was of paramount importance.

As it is the first typhoon since the new law’s enactment, Cheong instructed the Structure to learn from experience as much as possible so as to prepare for future similar or worse conditions. He added that all government departments involved should remain rational and prepare for any situation.

Meanwhile, as the government closed 20 of its public parking lots to avoid possible flooding incidents, casino including the Venetian Macao, Galaxy Macau, the Grand Lisboa Palace, Wynn Palace, MGM Macau, and Studio City have opened their parking lots to the public.

As of 2 p.m., a total of 21 people are in the Social Affairs Bureau’s refuge centers.

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) said that the weather is unstable with occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms. Since Typhoon Nangka still poses a threat to Macau, based on the forecasts and consideration of public safety, SMG urges the public to take measures against the strong wind and heavy showers. The public are advised to stay in safe places, and pay close attention to the latest weather updates.