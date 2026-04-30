Macau takes new approach to metal cages, flower racks

Authorities are refining subsidy programs to encourage property owners to voluntarily remove metal cages and flower racks, as relying solely on subsidies to demolish unauthorized structures has yielded “limited” results. The Land and Urban Construction Bureau (DSSCU) will combine the amended Legal Regime of Urban Construction, effective July, with public outreach to eliminate long-standing hazards. Inter-departmental joint inspections have been launched to strengthen enforcement on high-rise maintenance, scaffolding, and unauthorized structures. Authorities stressed that relying on incentives or penalties alone is not the most effective approach.

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