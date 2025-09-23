DSAL and enterprises offer 148 jobs

Starting Monday, Sept. 29, the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) and the Macau Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM) will hold three sector-specific job matching sessions. Galaxy Entertainment Group will lead the first event on Monday, with 52 positions being offered, such as sous chef and restaurant manager. On Sept. 30, IT-related companies, such as project managers and technicians, will partake in a morning session offering 38 vacancies. Meanwhile, an afternoon session on Tuesday targets cleaning and security jobs, providing 58 vacancies. Registration is open via DSAL’s website until noon Sept. 26, with limited spaces allocated by SMS notification.

Like this: Like Loading...