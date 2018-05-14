ARTS | Marc Chagall’s work to be exhibited in June

The exhibition, “Marc Chagall, Light and Color in Southern France”, which is one of the highlights of the 29th Macao Arts Festival and 2018 Le French May, will be inaugurated on May 31, featuring a selection of Marc Chagall’s works created from the 1950s to the 1970s.

Organized by the Macao Museum of Art (MAM), the museum held a seminar titled “Marc Chagall and His Times” last week, where the exhibition coordinator and MAM’s researcher Gigi Lo spoke about the topic, according to a statement issued by the Cultural Affairs Bureau.

Through an examination of Marc Chagall’s particular epoch, the seminar aimed to outline and highlight the artist’s state of mind and explore the choices he made during the process of his creation.

Marc Chagall (1887-1985) was one of the major artists of the 20th century, having settled in the south of France in the 1950s.

He was nurtured by the several cultural influences encountered during his life and marked by war and exile.

The exhibition will feature a selection of works from the 1950s to the 1970s of the Russian-French artist, including paintings, gouaches, lithographs, costumes and tapestries, which highlight the pre-eminence of light and color in his creations.

“Marc Chagall, Light and Color in Southern France” will be opened to the public from June 1 to August 26, 2018.

