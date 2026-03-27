Bank job fair opens with entry-level salaries of MOP15,000–30,000

A banking job fair for local residents is underway on the third floor of the Macau Tower Convention and Entertainment Center until 7:30 p.m. today, featuring nearly 200 openings from over 20 financial institutions across customer service, operations, technology, and management. Authorities said about 550 people have registered. Industry sources noted typical salaries of MOP15,000-30,000 for entry-level, MOP20,000-60,000 for mid-level, and MOP50,000-100,000 for senior roles, with particularly strong demand for talent in retail banking, wealth management, and risk management.

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