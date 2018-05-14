Briefs | Ministry of Commerce praises city’s ‘unique role’

China’s Ministry of Commerce has emphasized the unique role Macau has in enhancing the relationships between mainland China and Portuguese-speaking countries. A spokesperson for the ministry, Gao Feng, said that Macau has a natural connection with Portuguese-speaking countries with respect to language and culture, as well as other aspects. He further noted Macau’s growing function in being the platform for trade and commercial cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. The Ministry of China hopes that Macau can continue to explore its distinct advantage, and to promote the joint development of mainland China, Macau, and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Floodwall tender to open this month

The floodwall construction project, which has been planned for the inner harbor to prevent flooding, which is a public tender, will have its bidding opened sometime this month. Yesterday, the Marine and Water Bureau Director, Susana Wong Soi Man, said that the floodwall will not be able to be completed this year due to the sheer amount of time that is needed for its construction. According to Wong, the temporary floodwall is capable of dealing with large-scale flooding. Recently, a design plan was delivered to Wong’s bureau, which is now awaiting the opinions of the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau.

Biotech company hopes to expand in Macau

Hengji Biotechnology, a Zhuhai based company, is attempting to export large quantities of captive-bred Andrias (giant salamanders) to Macau for consumption purposes, according to a report by Macao Daily News. The company has been said to be the only one in the world approved to conduct international trade of captive-bred Andrias. Last year, for the first time, the company exported 20 captive-bred Andrias to Macau, which was said to be the first international trade of this kind of animal product. The company is currently applying to export more Andrias to Macau in order to expand its market in Hong Kong, Japan, Korea and Europe. Reportedly, the company was established 24 years ago, and is producing more than 10,000 captive-bred Andrias annually.

