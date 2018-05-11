Briefs | Population passes 650,000

The total population in Macau was 656,700 as of the end of March this year, an increase of 3,600 quarter-to-quarter, the Statistics and Census Service said yesterday. Female population was 348,100, equating to 53 percent of the SAR. A total of 1,414 live births were delivered in the first quarter of 2018, a decrease of 268 quarter-to-quarter. Male births totaled 763 and the sex ratio at birth stood at 117.2, meaning 117.2 males were born for every 100 females. Mortality decreased by 33 quarter-to-quarter to 513. The top three underlying causes of death were neoplasms, diseases of the circulatory system and diseases of the respiratory system. Non-resident workers totaled 181,345 at the end of the first quarter of 2018, up by 1,889.

Angela Leong unaware of blacklist of casino workers

Lawmaker Angela Leong, who is also the managing director of SJM Holdings, has claimed to be unaware of casinos holding blacklists of their former employees. According to a report by TDM, Leong said that she had never seen any blacklist, and that SJM Holdings would never share information about its past workers with other gaming operators. In addition, Leong claimed that SJM Holdings tries its best to offer employment opportunities for former workers to return to the company. She further noted that SJM Holdings has always hired executives and dealers who left other casinos.

