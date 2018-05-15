Center suggested for Greater Bay Area cultural industry

Ieng Weng Fat, a member of the Cultural Industrial Fund (FIC), has suggested the establishment of an integrated center for the cultural industry strategy of the Greater Bay Area.

On last Friday a forum on the cultural cooperation between the cities within the Greater Bay Area was held in mainland China.

During the proceedings of the forum, Ieng suggested that the cities involved in the area should establish a cultural development fund in order to support the cultural development of the area.

Ieng hopes that the cultural industry in the Greater Bay Area can later spark the cultural trade.

On the sidelines of the forum, Ieng said he believes that the cultural strategy center does not necessarily have to be located in Macau, although he deems such a fund able to help the development of Macau’s cultural industry.

Ieng further hopes that by bringing up his own suggestions it can lead to the creation of additional advantageous policies for Macau once the Greater Bay Area plan comes out, in the future.

