Committee reviews civil servant complaints system

Secretary for Administration and Justice Wong Sio Chak met with the Civil Servants Complaints Management Committee to review the implementation of the complaints system and receive its annual report. In 2025, the committee received nine complaints, averaging 22 follow-ups per case to clarify issues and provide support. Wong said the system helps address complaints effectively and encouraged continued coordination with public departments. The committee noted ongoing training, information sharing, and exchanges to further refine the system.

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