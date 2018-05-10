A Public Security Police Force (PSP) spokesperson revealed that during a police investigation a man was found to be overstaying in Macau. After checking the records, the police learned that there were four cases of expulsion and sentences of prohibition on entering the region pending over the same man. The penalties reach to the year 2027.

The man, who is over 50 years old, was found in a search of an apartment building in the Iao Hon area on May 5. When asked to provide documents, the man showed only a Chinese passport, telling the officers that he was in an illegal situation.

Further investigation resulted in an acknowledgement that the man had repeatedly entered and stayed in Macau illegally for at least the last nine years and that four previous sentences of expulsion prohibition are pending over him for reentering the region for periods lasting from between two to nine years. The last sentence is from this year and it forbids this person from entering Macau until the year 2027.

A local woman, thatwas said to be a friend of the man, was found in the same apartment. The woman was said to have allowed him to stay in her house as she knew him for a long time but she was not aware of his illegal condition.

The woman is now being charged for the accommodation of an illegal person. RM

