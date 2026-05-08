Hengqin Port’s smart immigration clearance lane to cut crossing time by 90%

The Smart Immigration Clearance system now operating at Hengqin Port’s one-stop vehicle lanes reduces crossing time from 100 seconds to just eight to 10 seconds, according to performance data announced by authorities.

The system, which became operational yesterday, began trial operations on February 27. During the trial, technical teams from the Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau of Macau (DSFSM) and Zhuhai border authorities monitored daily traffic volume and identification rates, continuously refining biometric algorithms based on real-world conditions, according to Ieong Fong Cheong, director of the Information Systems Department of the DSFSM.

At the launch, it was announced that as of May 5, 12,300 drivers had completed registration for the vehicle lane service. During the week prior to that date, approximately 8,000 vehicle trips were made per day – representing more than half of total daily crossings –utilizing the document-free function.

The average daily combined entry and exit traffic at Hengqin Port stood at approximately 12,000 vehicles from January to April of this year, according to Lao Ka Wing, director of the Entry-Exit Control Department of the Public Security Police Force (PSP).

The port operates 15 entry lanes and 15 exit lanes. Peak entry hours are concentrated between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., while peak exit traffic occurs in the afternoon. Lao stated that authorities proactively open additional lanes ahead of time during these peak periods and expressed confidence that the new measures would help maintain smooth traffic flow.

Under the system, registered drivers enter the lane and approach the “one-stop personal data collection kiosk” without presenting any physical documents.

The driver first submits fingerprint data at the kiosk. Once the system announces, “Identity data retrieval completed,” the driver must keep their finger pressed against the scanner while the system verifies both fingerprint and facial data. Successful verification completes immigration clearance for both Macau and Hengqin simultaneously.

If fingerprint quality prevents the system from retrieving identity document data, an automated voice prompt states: “Data retrieval failed. Please present your identity document.” In such cases, drivers must switch to a document scan to complete clearance.

Authorities emphasized that drivers must always carry their physical identification documents, as border inspection personnel may request manual verification if biometric readings fail. Physical documentation must be maintained throughout the clearance process if required for inspection by immigration officers.

Should fingerprint or facial verification fail during automated clearance, passengers must present their physical identity documents to on-site police officers for authentication. Clearance is permitted only after identity information is authenticated.

For drivers who repeatedly decline the smart clearance option, the system has a built-in opt-out mechanism. If a driver selects “disagree” twice when prompted for registration, the on-screen registration request will no longer appear on subsequent crossings. Should that driver later wish to enroll, re-registration requires a personal visit to designated service locations operated by the PSP. A list of these designated locations is available on the PSP’s official website.

Registered users may also request de-registration by personally visiting the same designated service locations.

Additionally, drivers who renew their identity documents or entry endorsements – including holders of mainland travel permits for Hong Kong, Macau, or Taiwan residents – must re-present their new documents at the one-stop personal data collection kiosk and complete a fresh registration to continue using the smart clearance service.

The document-free clearance feature is currently restricted to the one-stop joint service lanes at Hengqin Port only. It cannot be used at vehicle lanes at other Macau ports. This limitation applies regardless of whether a driver has registered for smart clearance at other locations, including the Hengqin Port passenger inspection hall, the Gongbei Port passenger inspection hall, or Gongbei Port’s vehicle lanes.

The smart clearance system also continues to support clearance using physical documents as an alternative. Drivers who have not registered or who prefer not to use the biometric function may still present their documents to complete the crossing.

The system is designed to accommodate both methods, ensuring that all drivers can pass through regardless of their registration status.

Ieong stated that the authorities will continue to monitor traffic conditions and noted that the technical teams have maintained daily monitoring of both traffic volume and identification success rates throughout the trial period.

He added that this practice will continue as the system moves into full operation.

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