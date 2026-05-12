Customs intercepted another 18 cases of contraband worth MOP1.72 million

The Customs Service (SA) has intercepted another 18 attempts to smuggle silver and tobacco products across the border between April 29 and May 7.

According to the SA, approximately 86 kilograms of suspected silver, 87,960 cigarettes, and 36,400 e-cigarettes were seized. The goods had a total market value of approximately MOP1.72 million.

Together with the goods, 15 suspects were detained in the departure area of the Border Gate checkpoint. Meanwhile, another three suspects were detained in the arrival hall of the Macau International Airport.

In total, the 18 suspects included nine local residents, three residents of Hong Kong, and six mainland residents, aged between 18 and 79 .

According to the SA, the silver was found in the suspects’ possession as they attempted to exit Macau into the mainland.

In contrast, the tobacco products and e-cigarettes were found while being attempted to be smuggled into Macau. The tax payable on tobacco products is approximately MOP130,000, while importing e-cigarette products is completely illegal.

As in many previous cases, the suspects attempting to smuggle silver out of Macau concealed it in everyday items, personal belongings, clothing, and various parts of their bodies.

The case is part of a large-scale operation conducted regularly by the SA to crack down on parallel trading activities involving large quantities of silver, as well as liquor and tobacco products.

Customs has prosecuted the suspects in accordance with the Foreign Trade Law. If the illegal activities are proven, they may be subject to a maximum fine of MOP100,000, and the Macau Special Administrative Region will confiscate the seized goods.

In addition, three of the individuals involved are suspected of violating the Prevention and Control of Smoking Regulations; their cases have been transferred to the Health Bureau for follow-up.

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