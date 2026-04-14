Customs intercepted 19 attempts to smuggle silver and cigars

The Customs Service (SA) has intercepted 19 attempts to smuggle silver and cigars across the border over the last week.

A total of 56 kilograms of silver and 27 kilograms of cigars have been seized, with a total market value of about MOP1.13 million.

The 17 suspects were detained at the Border Gate and the Macau Port of the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macao Bridge.

Inspections revealed that they were attempting to smuggle suspected silver by concealing it in everyday items, personal belongings, clothing, and various parts of their bodies, as well as cigars in their carry-on luggage.

The individuals involved, aged between 18 and 70, included nine local residents, six mainland residents, and two Hong Kong residents.

The cases follow a large number of similar operations conducted by the SA to crack down on parallel trading activities involving high quantities of silver, as well as liquor and tobacco products.

The SA noted that all suspects have been prosecuted in accordance with the Foreign Trade Law. If the illegal activity is proven, they may be fined up to MOP100,000. All seized goods will be confiscated and revert to the Macao Special Administrative Region.

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