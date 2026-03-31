The Labor Affairs Bureau (DSAL) announced yesterday that applications for first-quarter 2026 supplementary income subsidies, which aid labor market integration, will be accepted from April 1 to April 30. Eligible workers with a valid disability card from the Social Welfare Bureau qualify for this subsidy if they work under 128 hours monthly for less than MOP35 per hour, or 128-plus hours below MOP7,280 total, adjusted for the recent minimum wage. Applicants are asked to submit signed forms and copies of their IDs to the bureau.
Brief
Disabled workers’ wage subsidy applications open tomorrow
Categories Macau
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