Disabled workers’ wage subsidy applications open tomorrow

The Labor Affairs Bureau (DSAL) announced yesterday that applications for first-quarter 2026 supplementary income subsidies, which aid labor market integration, will be accepted from April 1 to April 30. Eligible workers with a valid disability card from the Social Welfare Bureau qualify for this subsidy if they work under 128 hours monthly for less than MOP35 per hour, or 128-plus hours below MOP7,280 total, adjusted for the recent minimum wage. Applicants are asked to submit signed forms and copies of their IDs to the bureau.

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