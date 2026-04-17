DSAL offers over 190 job openings in April

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) and the Macau Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM) will host three job matching sessions on April 23-24, offering 195 vacancies in the supermarket retail, cleaning, and hospitality sectors to aid resident employment and business needs. The Thursday morning session will feature 90 supermarket retail positions including stockers, cashiers, and delivery assistants. That afternoon, a cleaning sector session lists 60 garbage collector and street cleaner roles. Then, on April 24, Galaxy Macau offers 45 jobs such as reception shift manager, concierge supervisor, and bar employee. The Friday session takes place at the Galaxy International Convention Center.

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