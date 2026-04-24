DSAL warns of scam calls spoofing hotline number

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) has warned the public about scam calls falsely using its hotline number “2833 8808.” Authorities said several Hong Kong residents recently reported receiving calls from individuals claiming to be DSAL staff, speaking in Mandarin and citing personal details such as names and birth dates while inquiring about overseas recruitment. DSAL stressed it has not made such calls and has reported the case to police. Residents are urged not to disclose personal or financial information.

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