DSAT receives 13 bids for operation of six public car parks

Local authorities opened bids for the operation concession of six public car parks, with the Transport Bureau (DSAT) receiving 13 tenders, of which 12 were accepted and one rejected.

The proposed quarterly base returns range from MOP1.05 million to MOP3.26 million. The seven-year concession covers car parks at Iao Hon Park, Avenida da Bacia Sul (R. da Bacia Sul), Macao Cultural Centre, Seac Pai Van Roundabout, Kiang Wu Hospital Macau, and Mong Sin Building. The facilities include about 2,165 private parking spaces and 1,574 motorcycle spaces. Operators will be responsible for daily management, system upgrades including cashless payment systems, enhanced security monitoring, and other improvements.

Like this: Like Loading...