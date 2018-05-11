Environment | Solid waste reduction target of 30 percent set for 2026

The Environmental Protection Bureau (DSAP) is expecting to reduce Macau’s solid waste by 30 percent by 2026.

In a recent meeting with the advisory council of the community of the islands, a DSPA representative reported that the bureau has already established short term, mid-

term, and long-term plans concerning the construction of a waste landfill.

DSPA further suggested the establishment of a construction waste management regime, hoping to reduce sources of construction waste through methods such as regime or waste-reduction information programs.

It is expected that each Macau resident will have reduced their personal solid waste by 30 percent by 2026.

Moreover, DSPA is planning to initiate ground improvement works at the construction site of the waste landfill location within this year, expecting to relocate some of the inert construction waste to zone E1 at the New Urban Zone.

Besides DSPA, the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) also sent representatives to the meeting where they provided insight into the bureau’s recycling project.

IACM currently conducts four recycling programs: a resource trash recycling program, a furniture recycling program, a school books recycling program, and a glass bottle recycling program.

In Macau, 375 organizations participate in the resource trash program, which makes 346 recycling spots available across town, in both residential and tourism areas.

Some 354 buildings are included in the furniture-recycling program, along with 39,400 households. Approximately 900 buildings across the city are not yet part of this program.

There are also 70 recycling spots for glass bottles, with 31 organizations currently members of the glass bottle recycling program.

