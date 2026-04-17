First young musician training program opens recruitment for 14 spots

The Macao Orchestra has launched its first “Macao Young Musician Training Program,” offering 14 tuition-free spots for local residents aspiring to become professional musicians.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) announced that eight trainees will train with the Macao Orchestra and six with the Macao Chinese Orchestra. The training period runs from September 2026 to July 2027, featuring an intensive orchestral training model. Selected participants will receive one-on-one mentoring from professional orchestra musicians, along with specialized performance training and interactive exchanges. The program is open to both Western orchestral instrument players and Chinese instrument players.

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