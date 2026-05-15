* Partners, not rivals

— Xi Jinping says China and the US should find the right way for major countries to coexist in the new era, warning against confrontation during talks with Donald Trump in Beijing

* G2E | AI reshaping broadcasting, betting and sports

* Taste of Edesia

* LRT ridership jumps nearly 80% as Hengqin connection drives record passenger volumes and stronger cross-border commuting demand

* Macau Grand Prix winner Davey Todd risks missing this year’s race

* Macau economy remains stable despite global uncertainty, though weak domestic demand and cautious investment sentiment persist

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Friday, May 15, 2026 – edition no. 4951

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