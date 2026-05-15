Friday, May 15, 2026 – edition no. 4951

* Partners, not rivals
— Xi Jinping says China and the US should find the right way for major countries to coexist in the new era, warning against confrontation during talks with Donald Trump in Beijing
* G2E | AI reshaping broadcasting, betting and sports
* Taste of Edesia
* LRT ridership jumps nearly 80% as Hengqin connection drives record passenger volumes and stronger cross-border commuting demand
* Macau Grand Prix winner Davey Todd risks missing this year’s race
* Macau economy remains stable despite global uncertainty, though weak domestic demand and cautious investment sentiment persist
DOWNLOAD PDF
No Comments