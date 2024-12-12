Galaxy sponsors national gold medalists’ visit to Macau

Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) has served as the title sponsor for the “National Gold Medalists Visit to Macau – Vitality Walk 2024,” held from December 6 to December 8.

The walk featured 13 national gold medalists, including Olympic stars Su Bingtian and Zhang Yufei, who participated in the “41st Walk for A Million” charity event alongside local residents. During their visit to Macau, the gold medalists also toured the Macao University of Tourism and Lou Hau High School, where they interacted with local youth.

The athletes shared their experiences in their sports careers and encouraged young people to actively participate in sports activities. Additionally, GEG organized the “Go for Gold” treasure hunt at Galaxy Macau, promoting interaction between the athletes and approximately 300 local participants.

Through these initiatives, GEG aims to foster community engagement and inspire youth participation in sports.