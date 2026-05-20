Gov’t authorizes presence of Keypay Limited

As the city expands its digital economy, Macau has authorized the establishment of Keypay Limited, a new fintech firm licensed to provide electronic payment acquiring services.

According to a dispatch published Monday in the Official Gazette (BO), Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai approved the company’s formation under the financial system legal framework, enabling Keypay to operate as a payment processor in the local market.

The dispatch states that Keypay Limited will have a minimum capital of MOP20 million (USD2.48 million) and must comply with regulatory conditions set by the Monetary Authority of Macao (AMCM). Its business scope is restricted to electronic payment acquiring services, meaning it will facilitate merchants’ acceptance of digital payments and process electronic transactions.

Electronic payments remain widely used in Macau. Data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) show that in March 2026, transaction values rose 0.2% year on year for restaurants and similar establishments and 10% for retail trade. In the first quarter, transaction values increased 2.2% and 19.4%, respectively.

Restaurant transactions reached MOP3.59 billion in the first quarter, with March totaling MOP1.11 billion. Compared with February, transaction values fell 12.6% following the holiday period.

Electronic payments accounted for about 70% to 80% of receipts across restaurants and retail, with major acquirers handling roughly 95% of total transaction value.

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